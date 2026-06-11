T3 Companies LLC Buys Shares of 15,096 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,096 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. lululemon athletica makes up about 3.9% of T3 Companies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of LULU opened at $118.93 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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