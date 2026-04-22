TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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