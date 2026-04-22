TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,475 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

CocaCola stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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