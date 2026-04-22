TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Capital International Investors raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,965,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,872,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,630,522 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,815,162,000 after purchasing an additional 356,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,737,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $638,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $529,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,975,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $331,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.18. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $149.98 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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