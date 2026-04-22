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TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Enterprise Products Partners logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TABR Capital Management bought a new position of 48,950 shares in Enterprise Products Partners during Q4, valued at about $1.57 million, joining other institutional investors that added to their stakes.
  • Enterprise declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 (annualized $2.20), yielding about 5.9% with an ex-dividend date of April 30 and a payout ratio near 82.7%.
  • Analysts hold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" for EPD with a consensus price target of $38.27, and several firms have recently raised price targets or reiterated buy/overweight views.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,950 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 2,665 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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