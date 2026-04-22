TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.77 Million Investment in Unum Group $UNM

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,768,000. Unum Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.5%

UNM opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Unum Group's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $103.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,787,861.96. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,734 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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