TABR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,813 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $154,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $206.63 and a twelve month high of $268.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore raised Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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