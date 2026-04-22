TABR Capital Management LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Enersys comprises approximately 1.1% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TABR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enersys as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enersys by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,902,000 after buying an additional 64,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 82,944 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,874,000 after buying an additional 158,267 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 680,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 151,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Stock Down 0.7%

Enersys stock opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.74.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enersys in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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