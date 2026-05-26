Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Decreased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $190.03 and a 12-month high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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