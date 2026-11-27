MidFirst Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.3% of MidFirst Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MidFirst Bank's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

These are some of the TSM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Stocks to buy as quantum enters AI data centers

Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Positive Sentiment: President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Trump to attend Arizona plant groundbreaking

President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Taiwan Semiconductor stocks slip amid chip rout

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.29 and a 200-day moving average of $403.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $275.08 and a twelve month high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,056.25. This represents a 45.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter purchased 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report