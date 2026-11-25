Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,636,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,851,187,000 after purchasing an additional 451,966 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,573,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

These are some of the TSM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s AI-driven growth remains a key support: demand for advanced chips and AI accelerators is rising, while the company is expanding manufacturing capacity. TSM's AI-Driven Growth Accelerates

TSMC’s AI-driven growth remains a key support: demand for advanced chips and AI accelerators is rising, while the company is expanding manufacturing capacity. Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s warning that foreign-made chips could face 200% tariffs in two years adds potential cost and supply-chain uncertainty. It may also increase pressure on TSMC to manufacture in the U.S. Trump warns of tariffs on foreign chips

President Trump’s warning that foreign-made chips could face 200% tariffs in two years adds potential cost and supply-chain uncertainty. It may also increase pressure on TSMC to manufacture in the U.S. Negative Sentiment: Broader pressure on AI and semiconductor shares is another near-term headwind. Reports also say TSMC paused some chip shipments while assessing new U.S. export rules, raising concern about possible disruption to deliveries. Chip stocks fall as AI trade comes under pressure

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, Director Michael R. Splinter bought 840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. The trade was a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ursula M. Burns purchased 1,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $349.90 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $419.79 and its 200 day moving average is $403.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $273.08 and a 1 year high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It provides wafer fabrication and related services, including advanced packaging, serving customers across industries such as computing, communications, automotive and consumer electronics. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a manufacturer focuses on producing semiconductors for customers rather than selling its own chip designs.

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