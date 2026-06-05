Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Pelham Capital Ltd.'s 3rd Largest Position

Pelham Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 10.0% of Pelham Capital Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8%

TSM stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $202.28 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Article Title

At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Article Title

Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Article Title

Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Article Title

Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasizing a years-long AI chip supply shortage and rising component costs may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if they underscore strong demand. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here