Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,273 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $392.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $161.75 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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