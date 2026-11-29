Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,575,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $718,499,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 9.5% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,950,000. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,329,000. Avantyr Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,264,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Whitebark Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebark Investors LP now owns 34,517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Headlines

These are some of the TSM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Article: TSMC Upgraded to Strong Buy

TSMC received a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade on improving earnings prospects; a separate Seeking Alpha article also upgraded its rating, adding to favorable analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed $22.6 billion Texas fab may depend on state property-tax relief and federal incentives, making the expansion contingent on policy support. Article: TSMC May Make Its Texas Plant Conditional

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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