Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,540 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,932,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,636,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,057,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,851,187,000 after purchasing an additional 451,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,745,197 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $796,141,000 after purchasing an additional 304,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,717,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $783,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 1,636,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $746,717,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: Reports of famous investors reducing exposure may weigh on sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly cut his stake by 94% in the third quarter, while another investor sold out. These are past-quarter holdings, not necessarily current trades. Article: Famous Investors Who Sold TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.2%

TSM opened at $353.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $275.08 and a one year high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $416.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, Director Ursula M. Burns acquired 1,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $363.67 per share, with a total value of $500,046.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report