Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 8.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,973,000. Uptick Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% in the first quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,632,738 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $551,784,000 after buying an additional 98,123 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 105,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,601,000 after buying an additional 70,809 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 161,403 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,526,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TSM opened at $434.64 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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