Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $375.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.84 and a 52-week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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