Whitford Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.2% of Whitford Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitford Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $533.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Investors following TSM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. TSMC upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Taiwan Semiconductor stocks slip amid chip rout

Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter bought 840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,585. The trade was a 11.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $571,920. The trade was a 14.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $275.08 and a 12-month high of $487.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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