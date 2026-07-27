Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $50,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $403.18 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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