Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Article Title

TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Article Title

The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Article Title

TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Article Title

Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Article Title

Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also suggests TSMC cannot make chips fast enough to fully satisfy demand, raising concerns that rivals may capture some share while the company works through capacity constraints. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%

TSM stock opened at $422.09 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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