Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 761,682 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,804,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $404.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $184.61 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth.

A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock.

TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects.

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more.

Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis warns that TSMC has become a crowded “no-brainer” trade, meaning any slowdown in AI capital spending, supply strains, or geopolitical shifts could trigger profit-taking and an unwind in the shares. Article Title

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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