Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 117,029 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $175,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,139,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $385,010,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 406,645 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $137,426,000 after purchasing an additional 124,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $422.09 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.89. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Article Title

TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Article Title

The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Article Title

TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Article Title

Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Article Title

Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also suggests TSMC cannot make chips fast enough to fully satisfy demand, raising concerns that rivals may capture some share while the company works through capacity constraints. Article Title

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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