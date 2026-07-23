Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.4% of State of Wyoming's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Wyoming's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TSM opened at $422.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Article Title

TSMC is benefiting from surging AI chip demand, with articles pointing to strong revenue growth, expanding profitability, and the view that the company remains a key winner in the AI infrastructure build-out. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Article Title

The company’s reported plan to raise chip manufacturing prices by up to 10% in 2027 is being read as a sign of strong pricing power that could support margins and earnings. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Article Title

TSMC’s enlarged U.S. investment has been interpreted by bullish commentators as confirmation that AI semiconductor demand remains strong and durable for years. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame TSMC as a long-term AI infrastructure leader, with some saying the stock still looks reasonably valued despite its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Article Title

Several pieces note that TSMC’s strong quarter was already expected by many investors, which may be limiting additional upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Article Title

Investors are worried that TSMC’s aggressive spending on U.S. manufacturing and other AI-related capacity could pressure margins for years. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also suggests TSMC cannot make chips fast enough to fully satisfy demand, raising concerns that rivals may capture some share while the company works through capacity constraints. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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