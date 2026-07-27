Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 300,751 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $996,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1%

TSM opened at $403.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $427.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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