Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Raised by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,980,614,000 after acquiring an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $392.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $357.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $161.75 and a 52 week high of $414.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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