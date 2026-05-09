Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Cut by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,495 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $176.47 and a one year high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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