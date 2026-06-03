Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $446.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $380.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $449.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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