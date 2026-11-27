State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,613 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,599 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $476,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $275.08 and a 52-week high of $487.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ursula M. Burns bought 1,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $363.67 per share, for a total transaction of $500,046.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,591,056.25. This trade represents a 45.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Trump to attend Arizona plant groundbreaking

President Trump is expected to attend the Dec. 4 groundbreaking for another TSMC chip facility in Arizona, drawing attention to the company’s expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint and its strategic importance. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. TSMC may make Texas plant conditional

TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $533.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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