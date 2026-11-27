State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,174,940 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Investors following TSM have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. TSMC upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded TSM to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving earnings prospects—a potential support for shares if expectations translate into results. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Stocks to buy as quantum enters AI data centers

Longer-term coverage continues to highlight TSMC’s role in AI-chip manufacturing. One article also points to potential demand from quantum-computing infrastructure entering AI data centers, though this is a developing opportunity rather than a near-term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. TSMC may make Texas plant conditional

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter bought 840 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,000,585. The trade was a 11.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.3663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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