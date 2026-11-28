WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $6,129,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $704,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $416.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $275.08 and a 12-month high of $487.47. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 51.51%. The company's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $5.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter acquired 840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.00 per share, with a total value of $299,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee-Chung Lu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 12,894 shares of company stock worth $1,526,414 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Top Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSM:

Positive Sentiment: New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Article: What Is Going on With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock on Friday?

New data reportedly put TSMC’s share of the global foundry market at 75%, with strong AI-chip demand reinforcing its competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Article: Trump Is Heading to Arizona to Break Ground on TSMC’s Newest Chip Plant

President Trump is expected at the December 4 groundbreaking for TSMC’s latest Arizona facility. The project may strengthen U.S. capacity and customer ties, but its cost and eventual returns remain open questions. Negative Sentiment: Reports of famous investors reducing exposure may weigh on sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller reportedly cut his stake by 94% in the third quarter, while another investor sold out. These are past-quarter holdings, not necessarily current trades. Article: Famous Investors Who Sold TSMC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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