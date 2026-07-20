Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.6% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $86,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $695.33 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $720.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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