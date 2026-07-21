Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $107,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,059 shares of the company's stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 279,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,475,888 shares of the company's stock worth $291,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $84,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,887.49. This trade represents a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total transaction of $122,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,131.48. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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