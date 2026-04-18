Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,186 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.8% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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