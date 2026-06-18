Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Stock Holdings Raised by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,780 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 106,597 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.4% of Interval Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $79,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $3,419,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock worth $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $228.03 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,096 shares of company stock valued at $127,294,182. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.06.

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Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism around Grand Theft Auto VI remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street optimism around remains the biggest driver, with analysts highlighting major launch potential, upcoming marketing milestones, and pre-order catalysts that could lift future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Take-Two is using AI to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Article Title

Jefferies said Take-Two is using to improve efficiency and support mobile ad growth, which could help margins and operating performance ahead of the GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including buy-equivalent ratings and higher price targets , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage stayed constructive, including , reinforcing the view that TTWO may have more upside if the next game cycle plays out as expected. Neutral Sentiment: TTWO was included in a “most promising metaverse stocks” list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

TTWO was included in a list and compared favorably to other gaming names in value-oriented articles, which may support sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including director Jon J. Moses and insider Daniel Emerson, may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were disclosed and one was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Stories

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