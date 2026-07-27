Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $55,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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