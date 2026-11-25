Sachem Head Capital Management LP cut its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 212,500 shares during the period. Talen Energy accounts for 9.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.66% of Talen Energy worth $361,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $1,673,803,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,152,780,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy by 36.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $211,928,000 after buying an additional 180,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at $194,900,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $167,049,000 after buying an additional 281,291 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Talen Energy Stock Down 4.7%

TLN opened at $347.68 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $279.77 and a one year high of $449.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.00.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($5.45). Talen Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $499.00 to $493.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Talen Energy from $501.00 to $479.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $408.00 to $387.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Talen Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLN

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, SVP Edward Casulli sold 3,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.52, for a total transaction of $1,276,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is an independent power producer that owns and operates electricity-generation facilities in the United States. Its portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal, oil and hydroelectric assets, with the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania among its major facilities. The company sells electricity and related products, including capacity and ancillary services, primarily through wholesale power markets. Its operations are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region served by PJM Interconnection, with additional generation assets in other U.S. markets.

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