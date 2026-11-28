Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,240 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,524,000. Talen Energy comprises 1.7% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Talen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLN. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Talen Energy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward Casulli sold 3,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.52, for a total value of $1,276,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $405.00 price target on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $501.00 to $479.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $408.00 to $387.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.14.

View Our Latest Report on TLN

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.77. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $279.77 and a 12-month high of $449.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $343.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.06.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($5.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Talen Energy had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy is an independent power producer that generates and sells electricity in wholesale markets. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal and other resources, with the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania serving as a major asset. The company's operations are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region and Texas, including markets served by PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Talen also conducts energy marketing and trading activities related to its generation business.

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