State Street Corp lowered its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,301 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,381,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Talen Energy worth $430,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,121,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 45.2% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 274,820 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $444.30 target price for the company. Susquehanna set a $449.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Talen Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $408.00 to $387.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.14.

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Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In related news, SVP Edward Casulli sold 3,602 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.52, for a total transaction of $1,276,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $351.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.77. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $279.77 and a 1 year high of $449.84.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($5.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Talen Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is an independent power producer that owns and operates electricity-generation facilities in the United States. Its portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal, oil and hydroelectric assets, with the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania among its major facilities. The company sells electricity and related products, including capacity and ancillary services, primarily through wholesale power markets. Its operations are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region served by PJM Interconnection, with additional generation assets in other U.S. markets.

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