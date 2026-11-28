First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 213.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 100,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Talen Energy worth $46,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,803,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the second quarter worth $1,152,780,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 36.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $211,928,000 after acquiring an additional 180,099 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the second quarter worth $194,900,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 183.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $167,049,000 after purchasing an additional 281,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Talen Energy Stock Up 1.9%

TLN stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $279.77 and a 12 month high of $449.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.06.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($5.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. Talen Energy had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $501.00 to $479.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $499.00 to $493.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $444.30 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, SVP Edward Casulli sold 3,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.52, for a total value of $1,276,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy is an independent power producer that generates and sells electricity in wholesale markets. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal and other resources, with the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania serving as a major asset. The company's operations are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region and Texas, including markets served by PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Talen also conducts energy marketing and trading activities related to its generation business.

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