Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy accounts for approximately 22.0% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP owned approximately 1.08% of Talen Energy worth $147,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN stock opened at $351.61 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $279.77 and a 1 year high of $449.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($5.45). Talen Energy had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $449.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Talen Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward Casulli sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.52, for a total transaction of $1,276,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is an independent power producer that generates and sells electricity in wholesale markets. Its generation portfolio includes nuclear, natural gas, coal and other resources, with the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania serving as a major asset. The company's operations are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region and Texas, including markets served by PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Talen also conducts energy marketing and trading activities related to its generation business.

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