Talos Energy Inc. $TALO Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468,553 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 501,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.66% of Talos Energy worth $149,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,362 shares of the company's stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 394,736.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,076 shares of the company's stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,728,604.80. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.96 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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