TAM Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,011,995 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

TAM Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,011,995 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 6.5% of TAM Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TAM Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital raised Charter Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.55 and a 52 week high of $298.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.93 per share, with a total value of $1,399,293.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. This trade represents a 105.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. This trade represents a 94.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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