Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,771 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 268,717 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $85,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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