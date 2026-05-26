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Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $132.01 Million Position in Genpact Limited $G

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Genpact logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tandem Investment Advisors trimmed its Genpact stake by 3.9% in Q4, but still held 2.82 million shares worth about $132.0 million, making Genpact its third-largest holding.
  • Genpact’s stock opened at $31.89, near its 12-month low of $28.78 and well below its 200-day average of $40.68. The company recently reported $0.98 EPS on $1.30 billion in revenue and continues to pay a quarterly dividend yielding about 2.4%.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: analysts have a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29, while several firms recently cut their targets on the stock.
  • Interested in Genpact? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,933 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 114,261 shares during the period. Genpact makes up 4.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 1.64% of Genpact worth $132,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Genpact by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,467,612 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $115,435,000 after purchasing an additional 324,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $114,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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