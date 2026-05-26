Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $37.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,044 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 114,715 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,376,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $214,200. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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