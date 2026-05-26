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Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $66.89 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Church & Dwight logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Tandem Investment Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 797,733 shares worth about $66.89 million.
  • Church & Dwight reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.95 versus $0.93 expected and revenue of $1.47 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average with a consensus price target of $102.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than Church & Dwight.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 82,833 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Church & Dwight worth $66,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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