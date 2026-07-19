Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $76.29 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,179 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 39,189 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $76,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 19,704 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $319.78 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average is $336.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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