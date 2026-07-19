Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,221 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $149.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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