Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 381,695 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $193.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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