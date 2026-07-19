Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 28,140 shares of the company's stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,363 shares of the company's stock worth $25,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $537.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $478.10 and its 200 day moving average is $494.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.70 and a 52-week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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